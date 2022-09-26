Yellow Blossom Day at Wisdom
Aurangabad, Sept 24:
A day dedicated to yellow colour was celebrated at Wisdom School. Children were dressed in different hues and tints of yellow. They also brought yellow objects to make it a complete 'Yellow Day'. They were sparkling with optimism and happiness. The motive of celebrating the day was to make the children aware of yellow colour, its significance and to develop fine motor skills in them.Open in app