Yes, I gave offer to Khaire: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “During the Lok Sabha elections, I was the one who offered UBT group leader Chandrakant Khaire to join Shinde Sena. If he had come with me, he would have remained an MP today,” said Sanjay Shirsat, the Shinde Sena spokesperson and District Guardian Minister.

He was clarifying on Wednesday on the statement of Khaire made during the elections. Creating a stir in political circles, Shirsat claimed that Khaire rejected the offer and now moving around as a former MP.

After the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Shinde Sena accepted that it had made an offer to Khaire. He (Khaire) is also saying after six months that he had received the offer. Therefore, there is talk of some politics being played behind this.

UBT Sena is facing more and more rebellion, so, it is difficult for Khaire to get an offer again. Due to the local body elections, many people from the UBT group are joining the Shinde group.

Whether Khaire was given an offer by Shinde Sena or he was making this claim to increase his own importance, has stirred up political circles. But, Shirsat supported the Khaire's claim by saying that he had made the offer.

Khaire claimed that the BJP had offered him the post of MP and Governor from Shinde Sena, this claim faced strong criticism on social media.

Joining stopped due to factionalism

The UBT group is facing rebellion since the Assembly elections. Many people of this party are on the path of Shinde Sena. Some people from the party were ready to join Shinde Sena in Jalna, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, last week.

But, the Guardian Minister and MLAs did not know anything about it. Because of this, the joining of four ex-corporators of the UBT was delayed. There is speculation that factionalism has also started in the Shinde Sena over arrival of new leaders in the party. There is also talk that the former corporators of the UBT group raised the question of the holding joining ceremony in Jalna.