Yi city chapter runners up in Masoom Cup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of the Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), secured runners up position in the Western Region Cricket Tournament Masoom Cup held in Indore.

Out of nine participating teams, Yi Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar team went on to win against four teams and secured a spot in the finals.

The team was led by Mihirr Mulay, and saw all-round performances by Sujay Jethliya, Gaurav Bhogale, Utsav Baheti, Miheer Vaidya, Nischint Machchar, Shekhar Sangwikar, Sumedh Dhoot and Nilesh Patil.

The team effort etched the name of Yi city chapter in the record books for their success in the first edition of the Masoom Cup!

Yi has its presence in 65 Chapters in the country, Yi Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar being one of the new chapters and into the third year.

The Yi national leadership has collaborated with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for the Masoom Cup. The best team from Yi is expected to play a match against CSK at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on December 20.

Yi promotes youth leadership, thought leadership and nation building through various verticals and activities.