Yoga, dance session at Pinks n Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2022 12:15 AM2022-08-03T00:15:01+5:302022-08-03T00:15:01+5:30
Pinks N Blues Preschool arranged a yoga and dance session for mothers and students. Expert educator Deepali Rathi guided them. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga and staff took efforts for arranging the event. Parents came along with their kids and had a great fun. They decided to include yoga and dance as a daily routine to keep themselves energetic.