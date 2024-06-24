Yoga Day at Pinks N Blues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pinks N Blues Preschool organised a special event to celebrate International Day of Yoga. Guests Shweta Paraswani and Babita Motwani shared their insights on the importance of yoga for children. The event saw enthusiastic participation from both students and parents, creating a vibrant and health-focused atmosphere. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines for a healthier lifestyle.