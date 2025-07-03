Yoga Day celebrated at Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Greenvalley School celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. Students from Grade 5 to 10 actively participated in an inter-house yoga competition, showcasing their impressive flexibility, balance, and discipline.

The event was organized under the guidance of in-charge teacher Khusbu Shekhawat. Participants demonstrated various asanas and sequences, highlighting the physical and mental benefits of this ancient practice. Students Riva Ugale, Swara Lahane, Poonam Mahale, Ankita Kadam, Pranjal Hunnalli, Samrat Singh, Pranav Sant, Aryapratap Singh and Gaurav Shelke emerged victorious in their respective categories. Principal Urmila Kanwar congratulated all the participants and winners. The celebration served as a reminder of yoga's immense benefits in enhancing concentration, reducing stress, and fostering overall well-being.