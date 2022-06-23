Yoga Day celebrated at ZP High School, Waluj

Aurangabad, June 23: The 8th International Day of Yoga was celebrated by the students and teachers at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School Waluj. The yoga session was led by yoga protocol instructor Arya Gavande and Sangita Kharat. Students from grade I to X demonstrated Surya namaskars and various asanas and pranayama. Their importance was explained simultaneously. The principal encouraged students to practice yoga regularly to remain fit and improve concentration. Yoga will surely help our students achieve a better life, physically, mentally and spiritually as well, he said.