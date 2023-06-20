Yoga Day prog in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Physical Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a programme at Badminton Hall, at 6.40 am on June 21 as part of International Yoga Day celebrations. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over it. Pro-VC Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will also grace the event. Department Dr Kalpana Zarikar appealed to all to attend the programme.

Do Yoga daily: VC Yeole

Vice-chancellor Dr Yeole was seen doing regular practice of Yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day. He said that Yoga Asanas are not just physical exercises, but they are a medium of connecting the body with the mind. The VC said that man is ignoring health in today’s hustle and bustle of life. “Covid outbreak has taught us many things. So, one should do Yoga Asanas daily than just on ‘Yoga Day.