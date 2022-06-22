Yoga-week observed in Kendriya Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, June 22:

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Cantonment, observed Yoga-Week from June 15 to 21 with great enthusiasm in view of the International Day of Yoga.

Principal Mamta Rani briefed the students about Yoga Week and the importance of Yoga in our life during the inaugural ceremony. The main event was held at the world heritage site Ellora Caves on June 21.

Around 100 students and 20 staff participated in the event jointly organised. The Indian Army, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Indian Tourism, and Maharashtra Tourism participated.

Before the events, the students practised various Asanas from May 6 with Yoga experts due to which the students displayed asanas magnificently on 21 June at Ellora Caves.