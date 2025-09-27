You accept yourself, whatever you are, & remove inferiority complex: Vanita Kharat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I am like you (students). I have gone through college festivals before entering the theatre and show industry. I, too, had an inferiority complex initially. But, I decided to accept myself, whatever I am and this has increased my self-confidence. So, you should accept whatever you are first,” said Vanita Kharat, a prominent Marathi actress.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Central Youth Festival being organised in Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director Rauba Gajmal, Director of Student Development Dr Kailas Ambure and Management Council members Dr Duttatray Bhange and Dr Yogita Hoke were also seated on the dais.

She said that even if an artist makes a slight slip of the tongue while speaking, they are trolled. “In a way, artists have become soft targets. That’s why they need to be extra cautious while expressing themselves,” she said.

The actress said that no one is big or small in the industry; therefore, one should respect all.

Box

Beauty should be in thoughts

She said that beauty does not depend solely on appearance; it can be expressed through your thoughts and your actions. “Therefore, young artists should present themselves with sincerity and dedication," she urged.