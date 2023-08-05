Young businessman dies as car dashed divider

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An event management young businessman died as his car dashed a divider on Beed By-pass in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Harsh alias Badal Sanjay Sharma (22).

Harsh is the resident of Lasur and his father is a newspaper vendor. Highly educated Harsh ran an event management business and was returning from a wedding event from Kannad and was going to the city to leave his employees. After leaving the employees, he was returning from Beed By-pass Road at around 3 pm and dashed the divider. The front part of the car was completely crushed and he was seriously injured. The Satara police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where he died. He is survived by parents and two sisters.