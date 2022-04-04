Young engineer commits suicide

Aurangabad, April 4:

A young engineer committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at Pimpalwadi in Paithan tehsil. The incident came to light on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Dattatray Chaundale (25, native of Pandharpur, presently living at Adarshnagar, Pimpalwadi, Paithan).

Nikhil worked in a company in Paithan MIDC area and lived in a rented room in Pimpalwadi. On Monday morning, his neighbourers saw him in a hanging condition in his room. They informed the police. Several love letters were found in his room and he might have committed suicide over a love affair, the police opined. His body was handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem at Government Hospital in Paithan. A case of accidental death has been registered with Paithan MIDC police station. Under the guidance of API Ganpat Nagargoje, PSI Dilip Chaure and head constable Khandu Manchare are further investigating the case.