Young entrepreneurs shine in creativity showcase

Agrasen Maharaj's upcoming birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Agrasen Maharaj's birth anniversary to be celebrated on October 15, young entrepreneurs from the community organised the programme 'What's Your Idea.' The event held at Agrasen Bhavan, Cidco, showcased activities such as table tennis, double-player carrom, and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' competition. The determination and talent of these players left everyone in awe.

The community's artists also left a lasting impression with their brilliant performances in 'Jodi Kamal Ki' and a 'Retro Theme Dance.' The festivities are part of the 'Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav' celebrations, which have been ongoing since October 1 in collaboration with Agrawal Sabha and other organizations. This year, the addition of exciting competitions has garnered participation from both the young and the old. Even women above 50 joined in the fun, making it a lively celebration.

Moreover, youth over 16 showcased their intelligence in a 'group discussion,' while 'Jodi Kamal Ki' featured talented actors impersonating famous Bollywood pairs, captivating the audience. Agrawal Sabha president Kunjbehari Agrawal, secretary Manish Agrawal, Mahila Samiti Geeta Agrawal, Kunal Agrawal, along with other office bearers were present.

Cricket competition on Oct 11

Additionally, the Agrawal Bahu Beti Mandal has scheduled the 'Agrawal Women's Cricket League' for October 11th, and the Agrasen Turf Cricket League is organized by Agarwal Yuva Manch, adding more excitement to the festivities.