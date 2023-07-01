Young local woman dies in Canada after falling from 25th floor!

The deceased’s family alleged mental and physical harassment of their daughter by hubby and in-laws.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old highly educated Richa Pramod Shriniwar died suspiciously after falling from the 25th floor of a building in Toronto-Canada on June 11 early morning. Satara police registered an offence against hubby and his family members on Friday.

The deceased’s parents alleged that Richa’s highly educated husband was frequently harassing, abusing, physically beating and ill-treating her for a long time. They suspected her death.

Acting upon the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father the police booked her husband Piyush Deepak Narlawar and his family members holding them responsible for the death of Richa.

It may be noted that a law student Richa and her family members were staying in the vicinity of Itkheda. She was married to Chandrapur’s Piyush in January 2021. An employee of TCS, Piyush was sent to Toronto in February 2022.

Earlier, Piyush insisted on pre-wedding shooting and also demanded 15 tolas of gold if they wish to solemnise the marriage. Later on, Piyush and Richa went abroad, but the former was against sending Richa back to India after marriage. He told his in-laws to send the charges for air tickets. The accused hubby also demanded two tolas of gold as a gift during the first Diwali. Richa’s father fulfilled all the demands made by Piyush in the hope that his daughter’s marital life does not get affected and run smoothly.

Ruckus during marriage function

In September, Richa had come to attend a marriage function, in the city. At that time, Piyush created a ruckus saying why Richa spoke to her brother’s friend. He abused and even beat her in front of everyone on the occasion.

On June 10, Richa spoke to her mother through video calling at 10 pm. Incidentally, this proved to be the last conversation with her mother. Richa had told her mother that they are going to attend a programme, therefore, she would make a call to her maternal uncle and inquire about his ailment after returning from the programme.

Shocking news by hubby

Piyush surprised his in-laws by making a phone call to them on June 11 at 6 am saying that Richa has committed suicide. Shriniwar family sustained a grave shock. Later on, they learnt about the love affairs of Piyush.

The grieved family submitted the statements of money they had given to the accused as evidence to the police. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar ordered the Satara police to register the complaint.