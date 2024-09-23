Young man robbed by impersonating police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A young man, who went out for dinner with his girlfriend, was approached by an imposter claiming to be a police personnel asking for a lift. As soon as he got into the car, he was threatened with a gun and robbed. This incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10 pm on Link Road. A complaint was filed at the Satara police station on Sunday regarding the matter.

Dhruv Jain (22, Sindhi Colony), had gone out for a drive with his girlfriend at around 9 pm on Saturday. While they were returning after having dinner, an unidentified man suddenly stood in front of their car on Link Road, saying, “I’m a police personnel; please drop me off in the village ahead.” Dhruv trusted him, and after sitting in the back seat of the car, the so-called police said his village was ahead and told him to divert the car towards Valadgaon Shivar. Once they reached a deserted spot, the so-called police pointed a gun at them, causing both Dhruv and his girlfriend to panic.

The couple returned home and reported the incident. Dhruv subsequently filed a complaint at the Satara police station on Sunday. Police Inspector Sangram Tate registered the case, and PSI Nandkumar Bhandare is conducting the investigation.

Jewellery and cash were taken before disappearing into the darkness

After leading them to the Valadgaon area, the robber instructed them to stop the car. There, he demanded their jewellery and cash. Dhruv lost two gold rings weighing 6 grams each, an 8-gram gold chain belonging to his girlfriend, and Rs 4,000 in cash, after which the robber escaped into the darkness.