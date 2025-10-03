Young stars shine bright at LTCC Pre-Primary Cultural Funesta; Overwhelming response to second edition of Campus Club fest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s youngest talents took centre stage, dazzling the audience with their innocence, creativity, and confidence at the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) Pre-Primary Cultural Funesta 2025. The second edition of this much-awaited cultural fest was held at Lokmat Bhavan recently and witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 30 pre-primary schools across the city.

The event was divided into three vibrant categories — Action Song (Nursery), Animal Dance (Junior KG), and Hip-Hop Dance (Senior KG).

A celebration of talent and creativity

The event was judged by Dr Madhuri Dalvi Kathar and Pournima Pardeshi, who praised the children for their confidence, enthusiasm, and stage presence. Every participant walked away with attractive prizes, including a school bag, Campus Champs Knowledge Book, and a chance to win gifts worth ₹1 lakh.

Prizes were presented by Manish Mahajan, Managing Director of Maharashtra Centre for Career Education, along with Dr Madhuri Dalvi Kathar.

A unique platform for students

Participation in the Funesta was exclusively for members of the LTCC, emphasizing Lokmat Time's commitment to nurturing young minds by offering them cultural and creative platforms from an early age.

Judges and guest speak

It was truly heartwarming to see such young children perform with so much confidence and joy. These cultural events play a vital role in shaping their overall personality, and I congratulate every participant for their wonderful effort.”

Dr Madhuri Dalvi Kathar, Judge

Each performance was unique in its own way, and the children left us amazed with their talent. More than competition, this event was a celebration of creativity and innocence, and I applaud LTCC for providing such a meaningful platform.

Pournima Pardeshi, Judge

Watching these little stars shine on stage was truly a delightful experience. Events like these instill confidence and encourage teamwork among children from a very young age. I am glad to be part of this initiative that emphasizes both cultural and educational growth.

Manish Mahajan, Guest of honour

A memorable success

The resounding success of the Funesta once again highlighted the importance of cultural activities in early childhood development. Winners, runners-up, and participating schools made the event an unforgettable celebration of young talent.

Pre Primary Cultural Funesta 2025 results:

Action Song (Nursery):

Winner: Aurangabad Police Public School

Runner-up: Shamit School

2nd Runner-up: Maven Kids

Consolation 1: St Lawrence English School

Consolation 2: PSBA School

Consolation 3: (Tie) Crayons Play School and Unicorn Global School

Animal Dance (Jr KG)

Winner: (Tie) Pathshala and Riverdale School

Runner-up: (Tie) Cambridge School and Leo Kids School

2nd Runner-up: St Lawrence English School

Consolation 1: PSBA School

Consolation 2: Deogiri Global Academy

Consolation 3: Agnibaaz Army Pre School

Hip-Hop Dance (Sr KG):

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner-up: Agnibaaz Army Pre School

2nd Runner-up: PSBA School

Consolation 1: Arise English School

Consolation 2: Shamit School

Consolation 3:R J International School

Overall Championship

Winner: Cambridge School

Runner-up: (Tie) Aurangabad Police Public School, Riverdale School and Pathshala