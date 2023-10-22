Youngsters in addiction net

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The addiction of the narcotic substances is on rise among the youngsters in the city. Young boys and girls use stickfast, sleeping pills and even cocaine, brown sugar and marijuana for addiction.

LT tried to get information that what are substances used for addiction. In a shocking revelation, it was found that polish, stickfast, iodex, nailpaint, petrol and other substances are used for addiction. Similarly, the drugs of brown sugar, cocaine, marijuana and others are also used.