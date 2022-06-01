Youth and astrologer kidnapped for Rs 55,000

Crime branch arrests kidnappers within an hour

Aurangabad, June 1:

A 22-year-old youth along with an astrologer was abducted by three persons on Tuesday for Rs 55,000. However, the crime branch team swung into action and released the two abductees within an hour. The three kidnappers were arrested. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station.

The accused are identified as Shivaji Kisan Navate (Subhash Peth, Cantonment), Machhindra Ramkisan Aglave (Bazar Gali, Bidkin) and Ravi Sunderlal Hanute (Padmapura). They have been remanded in police custody till June 3. According to the complaint lodged by Vaibhav Lahane, Kishore Kantilal Kondekar (Garkheda area) gives Ayurvedic medicine as per astrology. The complainant and Kondekar met eight months ago and became friends. Six months ago, Kondekar had taken Rs 55,000 from accused Navate for Ayurvedic medicines. Vaibhav counted the money. On May 31, Kondekar called Vaibhav and told him that two persons would come for medicine. The accused Machhindra and his accomplices came to meet Kondekar around 10 am. Navate was with him at that time. All of them threatened and abused Kondekar and Vaibhav. They then abducted Kondekar and Vaibhav on a two-wheeler and took them to Harsul crematorium. The accused called Vaibhav’s mother from Kondekar's phone and threatened to bring Rs 55,000. The mother then threatened to file a case against the accused with the police. The accused then released Vaibhav. However, Kondekar was taken to the Mitmita area by Machhindra. Vaibhav immediately informed the police about the incident.

Rescued Kondekar from Padegaon

A team of API crime branch Manoj Shinde and PSI Amol Mhaske rescued Kondekar from Saptashrungi Mata Mandir area in Padegaon and arrested the three accused. A case was registered in Jawaharnagar police station.