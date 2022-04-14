Youth arrested for blackmailing minor girl

- Accused would pestered her to meet during midnight hours.

Aurangabad, April 14:

The rural police succeeded in arresting a jilted lover, who created a fake account of a minor girl studying in 12th standard on social media, and threatened her of making her photos with him viral on social media, if she does not come to meet him alone during midnight hours.

The victim and her family members then lodged a complaint with rural cyber police on April 12. Acting upon the complaint, the police succeeded in nabbing the accused within short period of time. Presently, he is cooling his heels in the jail.

Rural police said, Deepak Subhash Darade (19, permanent resident of Jintur and presently staying in Bhalgaon), got introduced to a minor age girl studying in 12th standard. He was is in BA (Second Year) and his father works as a driver to earn his livelihood. Deepak started liking the girl and would make effort to develop closeness with her. However, the girl severed her ties with Deepak. This enraged him and in a fit of rage, he created her fake account on social media and send the friends request to the friends of victims. His intention was to enforce her to come and meet him. The girl got the wind of her fake account through friends. She then contacted Deepak and inquired whether he is involved in the crime. Ironically, the victim also got friends request from the fake account. However, Deepak told her that he has also received the request. The victim then informed her parents about the issue.

She along with her parents contacted the rural police. Under the guidance of police inspector Ravindra Nikalje, the inspector Bharat Mane, PSI Pravin Patil, head constable Ravindra Lokhande, Savita Jaybhaye, Rupali Dhole and team swung into action and started technical investigation to find out the creator of the fake account. The team found that Deepak has created the fake account using his mobile number. Later on, the cops detained him from Bhalgaon. When produced in the court, he was sent on two days police custody remand (PCR) and later on, sent to magisterial custody remand (MCR).

In a surprising development, Deepak was blackmailing the girl to come and meet him alone during midnight hours. He would also insist to send her nude photo or else he would tamper her photo and make it viral on social media and would also sent them to her relatives to malign her image.