Youth arrested for raping minor under suicide threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaghat

A 29-year-old man, Ankush Lenekar, faces charges under the POCSO Act for raping a 15-year-old girl in a village in Kannad taluka on Friday night.

The horrific incident has left the local community reeling, raising concerns about safety in the city’s rural outskirts. Police reports state that around 10.30 pm, while the girl’s family slept, Lenekar called the victim, demanding she meet him. When she refused, he threatened to take his own life, coercing her to comply. Terrified, the girl met him, only for Lenekar to rape her. He further intimidated her, warning he would hang himself if she spoke out. The brave victim reported the crime, leading to a swift case registration at Pishor Rural Police Station. On Saturday, police arrested Lenekar at his home. Presented before the Kannad court, he was remanded to four days of police custody. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who demand justice and stronger measures to protect vulnerable girls in the region.