Youth beaten up, dies after six days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around seven to eight persons severely beat a youth with figher, blows and kicks over petty reasons. He died on Thursday after the six days of the attack. The attackers thrashed him with fighter on his neck and private parts. However, the Osmanpura police had earlier registered only the case of petty fight in this matter. The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Rajesh Thombre (23).

Ajinkya was severely beaten up by a mob over petty reasons on August 12 at around 11 pm. The doctors had raised concerned over this health condition after the attack, but the police imposed only minor sections in the case. His relatives then lodged objections over it. Then, the police imposed a murder section and started arresting the accused on Saturday.

Ajinkya lived with his parents and two sisters in Ramanagar. He ran a tea kiosk. On August 12 night, he was going home after the work. The accused Chetan Kamble, Balu Kamble and others abused him and Ajinkya reacted to them and went away. After some time, when he came out of the house, the accused took him to a tin shed, where they severely thrashed him. He died on Thursday while undergoing treatment. In the postmortem report, the reason of death stated was multiple injuries and damage of organs.

After the attack, his food channel was seriously damaged. The doctors had operated on him. His entire body was swollen. But the police induced only minor sections and the accused were wandering freely. His relatives raised a question on the attitude of the police and alleged that they have not taken the case seriously.