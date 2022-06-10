Youth booked for blackmailing married woman in Sillod

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 10:

The Sillod rural police have booked a youth for demanding sexual advances from a 27-year-old married woman under the pretext of uploading her bathing video at Asadi village in Sillod tehsil. The incident took place on June 5.

The accused Sameer Kalu Shah made a video of the woman while she was bathing in the bathroom.

According to the complainant, Sameer came near her when she was standing with her two kids in front of the house. He informed her that he has taken the photo and also videographed her while she was bathing in the house. Sameer stays in the house opposite her residence. He demanded to sleep with him and maintain illicit relations or else, he threatened to upload her video on social media and make it viral.

Initially, the victim did not inform anybody and ignored his threat. Later on, to get rid of his frequent harassment, the woman approached the police. The process to register a complaint against him continued till late in the evening. The police inspector Sitaram Mehetre registered the complaint. Further investigation is on by sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav.