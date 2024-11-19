Youth cheated of Rs 10 L by luring online job offer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A cyber scammer has defrauded a young man of Rs 9.96 lakh by luring him with an online job offer. The incident took place between May 9 and May 14 in the Kumbharwada (Gulmandi) area. A case was filed at the City Chowk Police Station on Monday (November 18). The accused is identified as Arya and her associates.

The complainant, Aditya Pradeepsingh Thakur (Kumbharwada), was looking for a job in May. On May 9, a woman named Arya called him and offered him an online job. She later contacted him via WhatsApp and asked him to rate a hotel. Arya sent him a link, directing him to the page of the "Cameo Art House" hotel, where Aditya submitted a rating. Subsequently, he was given more tasks, which he completed. After completing these tasks, Aditya was told that he needed to join a Telegram group for paid tasks. Initially, he was asked to pay Rs 2,000, after which he received Rs 2,800 in return. This payment prompted Aditya to trust the scammer.

Over time, Arya gave Aditya more tasks, and he was asked to pay higher amounts: Rs 15,000, Rs 45,000, Rs 1.53 lakh, and Rs 3.83 lakh. Aditya sent the money as requested. However, he was then told that to get his money refunded, he needed to speak with a manager. The scammer told him that his rating was 96, but to receive a refund, it needed to be 100. He was also warned that he would receive an income tax notice unless he paid an additional Rs 4 lakh to stop any legal action. At that point, Aditya realised he had been scammed.

Following this, Aditya filed a complaint regarding the online fraud. A case has been registered, and the police are conducting further investigations.