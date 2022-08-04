Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Harsul area. The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Sanjay Salve (25, near Harsiddhi Temple, Harsul).

Umesh lived with his mother and worked in a private company. His mother also worked in a private hospital. However, Umesh was not going to the company for the past 15 days.

On Thursday, when his mother came in the afternoon, she found that the door of the house was locked from inside. As there was no response from inside, the door was broken. Uday was found hanging. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station. Constable Shaikh Shakeel is further investigating the case.