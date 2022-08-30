Youth dies in accident

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

A youth was killed after being hit by a speeding ST bus. The incident occured on August 28, near Cambridge Chowk at 10.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Sominath Magre (Sukhnanagar, Sundarwadi). According to police, Lakhan was crossing the road near Cambridge Chowk, when he was hit by a speeding ST bus (MH-13-CU-7958) from the Kandhar depot. Lakhan was seriously injured in the accident. He was admitted to the hospital. However he was pronounced dead on arrival. A case has been registered in the MIDC Cidco police station against driver Maroti Jadhav (Choundi, Leha). The police are further investigating the case.