Youth dies in train collision

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

An unidentified youth between the ages of 25 and 30 died after being hit by a train on Sunday morning. PSI SR Jire of Chawani police station rushed to the spot and rushed the youth to the GMCH for treatment. But the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased is wearing an orange shirt and black pants. He also has black hair and a short beard. A case of accidental death has been filed in the Chawani police station. Jire has appealed to contact the Chawani police station if they have any information about the youth.