Youth drowned in Sillod well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old youth was found drowned in a well at Jalkighat village in Sillod tehsil of the district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kailas Ambadas Kad. Sillod Rural Police registered an accidental death case.

According to details, Kailas Kad has been missing since May 19. The family members and relatives searched for him at different places, but, he was not found.

His body was found in a well of his farm today. He was shifted to the sub-district hospital of Sillod where doctors declared him brought dead. He leaves behind his mother and father. Police constable Jadhav is on the case.

Kailas was unmarried and was doing farming. Police are searching as to why he committed suicide. In the preliminary report, police feel that Kailas died because of drowning.