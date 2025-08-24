Youth electrocuted in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 27-year-old youth died of electrocution in Sirsagaon, Vaijapur, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Sanjay Fade. This is the ninth death due to electric shock in the past month, and the fourth casualty reported from Vaijapur taluka. According to police, Dnyaneshwar had gone to his farm around 7 p.m. to switch on an electric pump when he suffered a fatal electric shock. An accidental death has been registered at Veergaon Police Station. Dnyaneshwar was unmarried. His untimely demise has caused grief in the village.

