Youth ends life in Vaijapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Khandala village of Vaijapur tehsil on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kalyan Nandu Pawar.

According to details, Kalyan Pawar hanged himself at his residence, at 3 pm today. When his family members realised this, they rushed him to the sub-district hospital of Vaijapur. However, doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of his taking an extreme, could not be ascertained yet. He was married just six months ago. A case of accidental death was registered with Vaijapur Police Station. Kalyan leaves behind mother, wife and two brothers.