Youth enjoys Holi, later commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth enjoyed playing colours with friends on Holi and later committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident came to the fore in Jahangir Colony on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Dinesh Jadhav (19).

Police said, Deepak worked as a caterer and helped his family financially. After playing colour on Holi with his friends on Tuesday, he had lunch with family members. Later, he went in his room and hanged himself. When the family members realized it, they and the neighbours rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason for suicide is still unclear. A case has been registered with Harsul police station while constable Salim Khan is further investigating the case.