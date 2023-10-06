Youth flock to Lavani performances in youth festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lavani performances in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were met with an enthusiastic response from young people, who flocked to Srijanarang Manch to witness the event.

The event was scheduled to begin at 2 pm, but it started almost five hours late. By that time, the hall was packed with youths eager to see the performances.

As the programmes on other platforms ended, the Lavani art form started around 7 pm. The audience was captivated by the beautiful Lavani performances, and many of them joined in the dancing.

The audience clapped and whistled to the tunes of popular Lavani songs such as 'Mala Prithi Jhulyat Jhulwa An Ishkacha Gulkand Khilwa' and 'Mala Jau Dya Na Ghari, Ata Vajle Ki Bara'.

In all, 70 teams had registered for the Lavani event, and 45 of them participated. By late night, 20 Lavanis had been performed. Some of the popular Lavani performed at the event included Rajsa Vida Rangala Oti, Preeti Zhulyat Jhulwa, Mala Jau Dya Na Ghari, Reshama Reghane, Kashi Diste Mi, and Kevdyacha Jasa Ban. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and office bearers were present on the occasion.