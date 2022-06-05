Youth held for possessing knife

Aurangabad, June 5:

City Chowk police arrested a youth possessing a knife when two groups fought against each other in Buddhilane area on Friday night, informed senior PI Ashok Giri. The accused has been identified as Mohsin Khan Azhar Khan (30, Buddhilane, Rauf Colony).

Two groups in the Buddhilane area are engaged in a quarrel for the past few day. The Police Naik Shaikh Gaffar received the information that a youth is wandering in this area with a knife. He immediately informed PI Giri and a team including second PI Ashok Bhandare, PSI Rohit Gangurde, constabulary staff Munar Pathan, Shahed Patel, Deshraj More, Abheejit Gaikwad were sent to the spot. The police found Mohsin standing in suspicious condition near Hotel Ismail. When the police searched him they found a knife. The police arrested him and a case has been registered against him based on the complaint lodged by Shaikh Gaffar.