Youth injured over trivial issue dies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, Onkar alias Vitthal Uttam Jadhav (19, Eklahera in Gangapur), was fatally attacked by accused Viru Kokesh Pawar over the issue of a cow charging at him. Onkar was seriously injured in the deadly attack, but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, on Sunday (June 9).

Onkar was taking his cow to the field for water around 5.30 pm on Friday (June 7). While leading the cow through the field, the animal ran towards Viru Kokesh Pawar (23, resident of Ekalhera Shetvasti) after he came in the middle of way. Angered by the cow charging at him, Viru Pawar fetched a stick and started beating the cow. Onkar intervened and tried to stop Viru Pawar from beating the cow. However, in his rage, Viru argued with Onkar and struck him on the head with the stick, causing serious head injuries. There was severe bleeding, and Onkar collapsed unconscious on the spot. Noticing this, Onkar's cousin, Shubham Jadhav, rushed him in an unconscious state to the government hospital for treatment.

Died during treatment

Onkar, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries on the third day, Sunday (June 9), around 8:45 am. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's cousin, Shubham Jadhav, a murder case has been registered against Viru Pawar. Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, PSI Pravin Patharkar is investigating the case.

4 days PCR to accused

Viru Pawar (resident of Eklahera Shetvasti), who attacked Onkar Jadhav over a trivial issue, was arrested by the MIDC Waluj police on Saturday (June 8) night. When presented in court, he was remanded to police custody (PCR) for four days until June 12.