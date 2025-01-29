Youth jumps from 5-storey apartment, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old B Com final year student committed suicide at Rachankar Colony, at 7.30 pm, on Wednesday by jumping from a five-storey apartment.

The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Prashant Joshi. Shantanu was living with Rachnakar Colony along with family members.

His father had gone on duty in a company while his mother was at home. He left his house on the pretext of going for a walk in the evening as usual. Then, he went to the terrace of the Ambai Residency Apartment, which is four to five buildings away from his house and jumped from it down.

Upon learning about the incident, Vedantnagar Police Station Inspector Praveena Yadav rushed to the spot. Shantanu was admitted to the hospital in an injured condition. However, he died before admission.

Watchman went to drink tea

There is a security guard at the building where Shantanu committed suicide. The security guard went to drink tea nearby at 7 pm. This building is the tallest in the area. Shantanu chose the same time and the same building. He was the only son of his parents. A preliminary investigation of police indicates that the youth took this step due to mental stress.