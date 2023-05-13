Youth kills father of friend over monetary dispute

- The accused is undergoing treatment in GMCH.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fit of rage, a youth stabbed his friend’s father over a monetary dispute, in the Town Hall area, today (on Friday) at 8 pm. The murder took place on a busy road. The murderer has sustained injuries, but the police have detained him, said the police inspector Shivaji Taware.

The name of the deceased is Kailas Ramchandra Wakekar (47, Jaibhimnagar, Town Hall), while the name of the accused is Ajay Kashinath Chavan (25, Pethenagar, Bhausinghpura).

Police said the accused Ajay was having friendships with both the sons of the deceased. Ajay was also staying in the Jaibhimnagar locality a few years ago. Kailas was earning his livelihood by doing petty jobs including the job of colouring houses, while Ajay was working as a daily wage labourer. The accused was staying in Pethenagar, therefore, Town Hall used to fall in the mid of his way while returning or coming from the home. Today, while he was going home, he stopped and then he and Kailas had an argument over a monetary dispute on the road. The verbal arguments turned violent and later on it reached its peak. In a fit of moment, Ajay whisked out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Kailas from behind. The victim collapsed on the road. In the scuffle, Ajay also got injuries. When the injured Wakekar was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the doctors declared him dead. Later on, the injured Ajay was also admitted to GMCH. Meanwhile, the process of registering the case was underway till late in the night.

Box

The news of the murder spread like wildfire in the city. The senior police officers rushed to the spot for inspection. Besides, the Begumpura police station’s PI Shivaji Taware, API Hareshwar Ghuge and PSI Vishal Bodkhe and others conducted the ‘panchanama’.