Youth robbed, threatened with murder; knife attack in Jatwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified men assaulted Suresh Shelke (41, Rajeshnagar) near Balapur Phata on Wednesday around 10 pm. They struck him on the head with a stone, threatened to kill him, and stole his mobile and ATM card. While forcing him to transfer money online, the assailants fled after spotting patrolling police. Police registered a case at MIDC Cidco police station on January 1. Separately, at around 1 am on January 1, Shaikh Navid (Amber Hill, Jatwada) was blocked on his two-wheeler in Ektanagar, Jatwada, and attacked with a knife by three unidentified men. Raising an alarm drew local residents, forcing the attackers to flee. A case has been registered at Begumpura police station.