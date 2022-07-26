Youth shoots video of married woman taking bath

Women abused on the pretext of marriage, both cases registered in Cidco police station

Aurangabad, July 26:

A case has been registered against a youth for raping a divorced woman for a year on pretext of marriage. In a second incident, an engineering student made a video of a married woman while bathing. Both cases have been registered in the Cidco police station.

The suspect has been identified as Abhishek Sambhaji Jadhav (24, TV Centre). According to police, Abhishek got introduced to the woman through a common friend a year ago. Their friendship turned into love. He then kept physical relations with the woman on various occasions. However, he started ignoring the woman when she started asking for marriage. He also beat her and threatened to come to the office and harass her. So the victim lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In the second incident, a youth was caught secretly filming a woman bathing using his mobile. The suspect has been identified as Aditya Sunil Patil (19). He is an engineering student. As per the complaint, Aditya shot a video of her while she was taking a bath. He did this several times between July 13 to 25. The woman filed a complaint in the Cidco police station after she noticed the incident. A case of molestation has been registered against Aditya and PSI Krushna Ghayal is further investigating the case.