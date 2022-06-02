Youth steals 2-wheeler for Rs 15 K extortion

Aurangabad, June 2:

Police arrested a youth for stealing a two-wheeler of a student demanding an extortion of Rs 15,000.

According to sources, the motorcycle (MH-20-CK-3938) belonging to Sumit Dilip Kshirsagar was stolen from the parking of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on May 30.

Police Inspector of Vedantnagar Police Station Sachin Sanap said that the accused Avinash alias Badshah Raju Kharat was arrested and remanded in two days of police custody. Police also seized the vehicle from him.

Sumit who is a student of Government ITI informed his friend Vaibhav Bhavar about the theft. Vaibhav Bhavar contacted his friend Avinash alias Badshah Raju Kharat on the phone and shared the information about his friend’s two-wheeler theft.

Badshah assured Vaibhav of helping to trace the vehicle. Later, Sumit called up Vaibhav who gave the phone to Badshah. Badshah told Sumit that the former had found the latter’s vehicle and the thief was demanding Rs 15,000.

Avinash met the complainant on the ITI premises on June 1 and informed him that he would not get his two-wheeler back until he pays the money. Sumit assured him of paying money in the afternoon. The accused brought the vehicle to Gade Chowk at 1 pm.

Sumit also reached there and requested the accused to reduce the amount and show the thief. Badshah started abusing him. Two police personnel who were patrolling in plain reached there. They took both of them to Vedantnagar Police Station and the incident was unearthed.

Thief confesses during interrogation

The accused was giving evasive answers in the beginning. When PI Sachin Sanap grilled Badshah he confessed to committing the theft. He also revealed to the police about his accomplice Aniket Tompe.

The accused has completed an ITI course and currently is unemployed. Police feel that he may have stolen other vehicles also from the ITI premises. Constable Manoj Gange, Prashant Narwade, Gajanan Tare, Fakira Tadvi and Santosh Kasve took the action.