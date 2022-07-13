Youth threatens girl to kill her like ‘Kashish’

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 13:

A youth molested a girl at Barudgar Nala area in City Chowk on July 9 by threatening her that he will kill her like ‘Kashish’, a student from Deogiri College murdered recently. A case has been registered against the accused with City Chowk police station.

Police said, on July 9, the victim and her sister had gone to Barudgar Nala area to purchase cosmetic items. Accused Sharek Pathan Naem Khan (Aaref Colony) chased them. He then hold her hand and asked her to sit on his motorcycle. When she resisted, he abused her and threatened her that he will kill her like Kashish. The girl panicked after the incident, and when her relatives convinced her, she lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station on July 12. A case of molestation and other charges have been registered against Sharek Pathan.