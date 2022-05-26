Youth wandering with sword arrested

Aurangabad, May 26:

The City Chowk police arrested a youth for wandering with a sharp sword to create a sensation on social media near Bhikan Shahwali Dargah in the Panchayat Samiti Circle area on Wednesday night, informed PI Ashok Giri. The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Rafeudding alias Rafe Salauddin (20, Rashidpura).

Police said, the special team of the City Chowk police station including was patrolling in the city. The team received the information that a man was wandering with a sword in Panchayat Circle area at around 8.30 pm.

Under the guidance of PI Giri, a police team led by PSI Rohit Gangurde, constables Vilas Kale, Shaikh Gaffar, Deshraj More, Santosh Shankpal, and others rushed to the spot. They found accused Rafe standing in an open space under suspicious circumstances. When the police searched him, they found a sword with him.

A case of possessing a weapon illegally has been registered against Rafe with City Chowk police station. PSI Syed Babar is further investigating the case.