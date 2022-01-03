Youths appealed to vaccinate in large numbers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai has inaugurated the vaccination drive for youths, in the age group of 15 to 18 years, at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Priyadarshini School in Garkheda today. The Central Government has announced a vaccination drive for youths, all over the country from January 3.

MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Sanjay Shirsaat, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former deputy mayor Smita Ghogre, AMC administrator A K Pandey, additional commissioner B B Nemane, a municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, education officer Ramnath Thore and cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar were present on the occasion. Pandey in his introductory speech assured of vaccinating a large number of youths (of 15-18 years) in a short period of time.

The guardian minister appealed to the youths to get vaccinated voluntarily in large numbers; strictly follow Covid guidelines and extend all co-operation to avoid implementation of the lockdown. The AMC's medical officers Dr Megha Jogdand, Dr Sangeeta Patil, Dr Premlata Karad, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr Prerna Sanklecha and other health personnel were present to implement the vaccination programme.

Boxxxxxxxx

1,068 youths vaccinated on Day I

The AMC health teams through six centres have vaccinated 1,068 youths on the first day of mega drive. The centre wise figures of vaccine administered to the youths include SBOA School - 534, Kranti Chowk Health Centre - 219, MIT Hospital in Cidco - 118, Rajnagar Health Centre - 115, Meltron Covid Care Hospital - 42 and Priyadarshini AMC School - 40.