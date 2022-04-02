Youths beaten up at Osmanpura

Aurangabad, April 2:

A group of people severely beat three youth going in a car and pelted the car with stones at Valmiki Chowk in Osmanpura area on Friday night. The Osmanpura police have registered a case and arrested one accused Karmveer Chavhane. The other accused are Rishikesh Karmaveer Chauhane, Deepali Karmaveer Chauhane, Karmaveer’s mother and Rishikesh’s two friends.

Police said, complainant Atharv Sanjay Udawant (Kanchanwadi), his brother Sujan Udawant and Divya were going in the car from Valmiki Chowk on Friday at around 8.30 pm.The accused stopped their car and quarreled with them alleging that they tried to hit him by the car. Later, the other accused also gathered and pelted the car with stones. They dragged Sujan out of the car and severely beat him.

On receiving the information, PI Geeta Bagwade, PSI Adhav and others rushed to the spot. The accused then fled from the scene. The police have arrested Karmaveer.