Youths collected waste while running on streets under Plogathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A unique event called ‘Plogathon’ - a 'Fun Run with Care of Nature' - took place in the city on Sunday morning. The young participants collected waste like empty plastic and glass bottles from the streets while running during this event.

Plogging involves picking up litter while walking or running, sorting it, and disposing of it properly. Those who engage in such activities are called ploggers. Taking it a step further, the Plogathon included a competition of walking or running at least 5 kilometres. This initiative was organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ploggers and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and it was participated by more than 300 people of all ages.

City ploggers' team leader Nikhil Khandelwal and associates Kunal Tupkar, Anushka Kamble, Vaishnavi Khandelwal, and Durgesh Kadam elaborated the concept of the Plogathon to all participants. The deputy municipal commissioner (and head of Solid Waste Management) Ravindra Jogdand, Dr Jeevan Rajput, CSMC food and safety officer Ravindra Ghadamode, and advisor Dr Geetanjali Kaushik honoured all the volunteers participating in the competition by presenting certificates to them. Nilesh Rajput hosted the event, and Bhagesh Gandhi proposed a vote of thanks.