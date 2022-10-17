Youths criticise politicians through their art, creativity

More than 2200 youths from 220 colleges from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad are showcasing their talent and skills in 36 contests of six categories being hosted at seven stages on the campus. All the stages were full of teams and audiences from morning to evening on the second day today.

Nearly 100 teams presented in Group Singing (Indian) competition from 9 am to 1 pm and Lawni from 2 pm to 10 pm at Sujanrang stage while 75 teams showed their skills in ‘Vasudev’ contest, from 9 am to 12 noon and Bharud from 12 noon to 5 pm, in folk art at Lokrang stage.

A total of 30 teams enthralled the audience in the Classical Dance contest at Natyarangh stage. Nearly 24 teams staged performances in the ‘skit’ competition from 1 pm to 5 pm at the stage. Teams from 13 different colleges presented their art in ‘One-Act-Play’ today.

Similarly, Classical Singing, Light Singing (Indian), Mimicry, Folk Plays, Debate, Collage, Spot Photography, Sculpture and Short Film contests were conducted at Loknaad, Natrang, Shabdarang and Lalitrang stages. Over 300 contests, as individual or team, were present for the contests.