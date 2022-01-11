Youths from local institute develops country’s 1st indigenous USB charger; eco-friendly fuel additive

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

Youths are considered the most valuable assets and future of a country. The success of a nation lies in the development of youths. Some youths studying in local institutes and incubation centres have innovated several things and contributed to nation-building.

A group of students (two teams) from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has developed the country’s first indigenous charger, the cost of which will be the lowest of the available ones.

The first team group comprises Saurabh Kesari, Pavan Alhat and Yogesh Shejval developed a low-cost indigenous USB charger.

Talking to this newspaper, Saurabh Kesari said that mobile phone chargers are mostly from China or European countries. He said that with the innovative charger, one will be able to charge his/her mobile phone, laptop and any other gadget.

“The charger will be available in 50 per cent to 40 per cent less price in the country. The Central Government will assist with its commercialisation and marketing under ‘Make In India’ project. It is more reliable and can be sold to other countries as per our product specification,” he said.

He said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology organised Grand Challenge Contest 2021 for ‘Product Design and Development for Mobile and Handset Accessories recently to energise young minds and develop indigenous innovative commercially viable product designs. A total of Seven products were given as a challenge.

The teams participated in the challenge and submitted three products (Design of a Low-Cost USB Charger), (Design of a Low-Cost Smart Light System), and (Design of a Low-Cost Wireless Charger). All of them were declared as runner up in their categories There are more than 1400 teams registered for the event.

The teams also developed a low-cost wireless charger. “The wireless charging eliminates the traditional charging cable typically required to charge electronics gadgets. The team has designed a low cost and more efficient wireless charger which will give good competition to an existing product in the market,” he added

Another team (same group) comprising Ganesh Patil, Aniket Suradkar and Shyam Kumar developed a low-cost smart light system for office and home automation.

The device can work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth based android applications simultaneously.

If there is a network issue, the user can control the appliances wirelessly with a Bluetooth application. The device is also integrated with voice commands, using Amazon Alexa and Google assistant with their respective android based mobile apps.

Fuel additive developed to reduce pollution, increase mileage

Another innovator Gurpal Singh who developed a new fuel additive at Atal Incubation Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University for petrol and diesel two, three and four-wheelers to increase their average and reduce pollution.

“Before Covid, there were additives for diesel only. This means it is used for trucks and buses only. During the Covid situation, we developed a new additive which can be used for both petrol and diesel vehicles. If it is used, the millage of a vehicle can be increased by 20 to 30 per cent.

“With the increase in industrialisation and vehicular figure which is one of the major cause of pollution of air and water. The cost of fuel is increasing. So, there was an idea in mind to develop an additive which is eco-friendly and can increase the average of the vehicle,” he said.

Singh said that he carried experiments on different vehicles and developed a new additive which was tested and certified at different top laboratories and institutes.