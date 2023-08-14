Youths give hard khadi 1st choice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khadi which was promoted by Mahatma Gandhi to boycott foreign garments during the freedom movement has today become the fashion status of youths.

The designers of the country carried out novel experiments and gave a ‘Fashionable Look’ to Khadi which was the inspiration of the freedom movement.

It has become very popular among youths today. There was a heavy rush of customers at Khadi showrooms to celebrate Independence Day by wearing Khadi. Local traders estimated a Rs 1.50 crore turnover of Khadi. Earlier, film actors were trendsetters while today, political leaders are ‘idols’ of youths.

Many politicians wear a khadi jacket, kurta pyjama of different colours. The same craze can be seen in youths and activists.

Young people love to wear jeans pants and a khadi jacket on a polyester or cotton shirt. Jackets are available in multiple designs and colours. White colour khadi is in highest demand as politicians and their activists wear it. Also, youths mostly wear white colour khadi clothes on festivals, on Independence or Republic Day or on the birth anniversary of great leaders. The average cost of readymade shirt-pants of Khadi is Rs 1200 onwards while the price of kurta-payjama is Rs 700.