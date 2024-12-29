Yuva Sena supports education for 5 students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Yuva Sena has stepped forward to cover the educational expenses of five underprivileged students from a school in the Hadco area for this academic year. Along with this, they distributed blankets and educational materials to children at the Babasai Balakashram in Shivshankar Colony. Yuva Sena also organized a trip to Shirdi for the children. The initiative, led by Yuva Sena Secretary Nilesh Shinde, was supported by District President Shivaji Bhagure, Pappu Ingale, Faizal Amodi, Swapnil Kokane, Ajay Talanakar, Chetan Khurde, Anil Jadhav, Saurabh Gunjal and others.

