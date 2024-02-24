Yuvarang held in Govt College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yuvarang, the annual social gathering of Government College was organised in Vande Matram Hall recently.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate inaugurated the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, he guided the students on how to achieve success through academics. He also said that the students of the college are fortunate to study in such a reputed college. College Principal Dr Rohini Kulkarni presided over the programme.

Incharge of Yuvarang Vithal More said that the students have participated in various activities of the gathering. Office superintendent Pralhad Adhagade, teaching and non-teaching staff and students in large numbers were present.

Various events like sports competitions, Halloween, Mismatch competition, Fashion show, Master and ‘Miss GASCA’, Fishpond, and cultural events of songs and dances made the gathering colourful and entertaining.