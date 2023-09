Zarina Deshmukh gets Ph D in English

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred upon Zarina Parveen Deshmukh in English.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘The Impact of Writings of Kahlil Girban on Paulo Coelho: Spiritualty, Mysticism and Existentalism’under the guidance of Dr Farhana Khan, research guide and head of the Department of English, Maulana Azad College.