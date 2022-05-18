Zero Shadow Day to be observed in Aurangabad today

Is being observed throughout Maharashtra from May 3-31

Aurangabad, May 18:

The citizens can look up to the sky for a rare astronomical marvel ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on Thursday. The event will occur between 12.22 pm and 12.27 pm, informed Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM’s APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club.

This phenomenon occurs twice a year, as the Sun gets exactly overhead at noon and does not cast a shadow of an object on the ground. Aurangabad district and its tehsils will observe the Zero Shadow Day from May 19 and would continue to do so till May 20, while Maharashtra is observing Zero Shadow days from May 3 to 31 at different places. Special arrangements have been made by the APJ Abdul Kalam Astronomy Center for the citizens and astronomers to see the zero shadow. Information on this celestial event will be shared on the occasion by the experts.

Observe the phenomenon at home

Astronomer Shrikant Padole said, it is possible to get rid of the shadow, even if it is only for a few minutes. One can just stand in the sun and observe his shadow becoming zero or can use a vertical pole fixed to the ground, or keep a hollow tube upright on a clean sheet of glass, which is balanced perfectly horizontally and watch the exact thin circular shadow cast during the zero shadow time.